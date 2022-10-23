Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 143.50%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.