Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

GL stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

