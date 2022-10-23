Searle & CO. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.