Searle & CO. Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.