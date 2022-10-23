Searle & CO. Purchases 3,650 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Searle & CO. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

