Searle & CO. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.8 %

GPC stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.