Seneca House Advisors Acquires 1,874 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Seneca House Advisors grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

