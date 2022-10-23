Seneca House Advisors Acquires 2,033 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

