Seneca House Advisors Has $3.05 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 2.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

