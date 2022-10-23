Seneca House Advisors Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

