Seneca House Advisors Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

