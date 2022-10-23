Seneca House Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,005,000. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

