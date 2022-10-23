Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

