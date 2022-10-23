Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

