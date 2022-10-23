Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

