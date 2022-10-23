Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.