Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.