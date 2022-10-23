Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.