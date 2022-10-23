Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

