Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

