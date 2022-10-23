Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

