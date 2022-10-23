ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $510.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $580.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average of $452.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

