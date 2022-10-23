SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Financial Review

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.12 $113.52 million ($0.46) -3.20 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -3.10% -4.87% -0.66% SHF N/A 69.39% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares loanDepot and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88 SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $4.41, indicating a potential upside of 199.74%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SHF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats SHF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc. offers banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD (cannabidiol), and ancillary operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

