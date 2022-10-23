ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ShotSpotter Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -401.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

