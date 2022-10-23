ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -401.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.