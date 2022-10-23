Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.99 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $165.99 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021480 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00272013 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121160 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00748476 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00567927 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00245521 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,298,752,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.