Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $185.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.14.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.