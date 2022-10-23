Sime Armoyan Sells 108,300 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,600 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 36,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 131,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,115. The stock has a market cap of C$366.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

