Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 1,403,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,289. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
