Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 1,403,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,289. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

