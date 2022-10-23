Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 10.0 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,289. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

