SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and $2.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05032095 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,431,071.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

