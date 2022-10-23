SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $54.92 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00045822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005103 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05032095 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,431,071.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

