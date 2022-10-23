Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 370.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

