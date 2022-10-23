Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $84.14. 1,651,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,432. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

