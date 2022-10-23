Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 375 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,993,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

