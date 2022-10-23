Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 352 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,162,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 775,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

