Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,149. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.