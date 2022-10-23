Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $199.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.