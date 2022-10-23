Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Target by 46.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $3,337,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 173,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 41.3% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.19. 3,508,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

