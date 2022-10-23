Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $332,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

