Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

