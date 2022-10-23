Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. 1,535,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,283. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.