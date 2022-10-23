Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

