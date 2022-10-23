Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

