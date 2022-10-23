SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.