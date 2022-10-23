SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

