SPC Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 72,474,135 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,759,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,588 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

