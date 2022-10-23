SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYZ opened at $78.40 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

