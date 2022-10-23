SPC Financial Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

