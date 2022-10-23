SPC Financial Inc. Invests $556,000 in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.70% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,675,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $31.81 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

