SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,575 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,662 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02.

